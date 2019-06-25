Joe Apu, Bamako

Nigeriaís Ambassador to Mali, Ken Nwachukwu on Sunday charged the Nigeria Basketball Federation, (NBBF), not to rest on the current successes her different national teams have recorded, but instead continue to work harder to rank among the best, not just in Africa, but in the world.

Ambassador Nwachukwu gave the NBBF the charge in Bamako, while receiving the re-elected President of FIBA Africa zone 3, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd) and the Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation at the residence of the Nigeriaís Embassy in Bamako.

He noted that reports of Nigeriaís excellent perfmances at major international engagements was something that gladdened his heart, but noted that the NBBF should not relent in her efforts to maintain this level of performances, given that the challenges will only get tougher.

ìI am glad that our girls, who were here in Mali in 2017 and won the AfroBasket for women went on to the World Cup in 2018 and set an African record. The menís team started their qualification campaign for the World Cup in China here in 2018 and at the end of it emerged the first country to qualify for the World Cup. I am proud of the leadership of the NBBF and enjoin them not to think of getting rewarded, but see what they are doing as service to the nation.

ìAs always, the Embassy and residence remain open to our teams whenever they are in Mali. This newly completed residence provides them a place to relax and feel at home, with everything they want. Thereís also a half court for basketball practice if they so wish to play. I am glad that this residence is now completed from the 40 percent level I met it. It was tough and we had to make sacrifices, but we can proudly say we have a place of our own.

While congratulating Ahmedu on his re-election, Ambassador Nwachukwu urged him to keep Nigeriaís flag flying, with the good works he is doing at the zonal level.