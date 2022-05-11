From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A source at the Federal Ministry of Education confirmed, on Wednesday, that the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, resigned his position as Minister few hours after he picked the presidential nomination form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on 27th April, 2022.

One of his close aides who pleaded anonymity confirmed that the Minister resigned on April 28th, 2022, few hours after he accepted to contest the 2023 presidential elections.

The aide said: “Nwajiuba actually resigned effective April 28th after accepting to run. President approved his resignation upon resumption from the Eid break on May 3rd, 2022, and then travelled out.

“Nwajiuba left the announcement for the President to do as protocol demands. The President actually announced that resignation today (Wednesday) at FEC before giving the order.”

Nwajiuba had during an event to present him with the nomination and expression of interest forms of the APC for the 2023 presidential elections, in Abuja, said he won’t resign his position until 30 days to the election.

He stated that the section 82 of the electoral act is not binding on him, rather he was following the guidelines as stipulated by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

He made reference to Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, whom, he said, resigned his position as Minister of Solid Minerals four years ago after he had won the ticket of APC at the primary elections before he informed the President and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) that he was leaving for Ekiti State.

He said: “I am not bothered by the call by some people for me to resign my position as Minister of State for Education, having indicated interest in the 2023 presidential elections. I am following what the constitution says which is the superior law of the land.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting directed all cabinet members who are interested in political offices to resign before Monday, 16th April.