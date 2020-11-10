The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has showered encomium on Nigerian Breweries Plc for recognising and rewarding teachers in the country.

The commendation was made by Nwajiuba and Sanwo-Olu at the 6th edition of Maltina Teacher of the Year (MTOTY) sponsored by NB. A teacher working in Adamawa State, Anani Oluwabunmi emerged the 2020 winner.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nwajiuba commended the NB’s unflinching commitment in supporting the education sector by rewarding high performing teachers through the annual Maltina teacher of the year initiative.

Nwajiuba said it was heartwarming that the company is keeping faith with the initiative despite the disruptive impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and the economy.

Also, speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Education, Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo who represented Governor Sanwo-Olu, lauded NB and observed that teachers play a significant role in nation-building given their contribution in imparting knowledge in the lives of their students.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel disclosed that the initiative was designed to recognize, celebrate and motivate teachers whose stories have become great reminders of their role in laying the foundation for a good society.

While congratulating the finalists alongside state champions for coming this far, he stated that the role of teachers cannot be underestimated given their contribution to shaping and moulding lives, adding ‘’with the Maltina teacher of the year, we are saying that our teachers can and should be rewarded for their roles in the development of our nation,” he said.

In her remarks, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan said the sixth edition was an improvement from the preceding year in terms of participation as the initiative received 1, 234 entries from teachers in the country despite the short submission period and other challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan acknowledged the resilience and uncommon passion of teachers for defying the odds by finding new ways to teach students virtually despite the technological limitation noted that their contribution during the difficult period lends credence to their critical role in societal development.

An English Language teacher with Concordia College, Yola, Adamawa State, Anani Oluwabunmi emerged the 2020 Maltina teacher of the year. She received a cash prize of N6.5 million (N1.5million immediately and N1million annually for the next five years) from the Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund.

She would have the opportunity to be part of an all-expense paid capacity development training abroad while a fully equipped computer laboratory or six-classroom block worth N20 million will be built in her honour by the Fund at her school.

Idele Benedicta, a teacher from Asoro Grammar School Senior, Egor, Edo State came second and went home with N1.5 Million while Adeeko Folukemi, a teacher from Patterson Memorial Baptist Grammar School, Abeokuta, Ogun State placed third and got N1, 250, 000.00. Other 27 teachers who emerged as state champions were also rewarded with N500, 000.00 each.

Anani thanked Nigerian Breweries Plc and Maltina for putting smiles on the faces of teachers through this initiative by rewarding and recognizing them.