Nigerian striker, Anthony Nwakaeme has been named Player of the Week for game week 29 of the Turkish Super Lig by Whoscored.com.

Regarded as Nigeria’s most in-form footballer playing for a top division club in Europe at the moment, the former Hapoel Beer Sheva star netted the equaliser to bring Trabzonspor back into the match before providing the assist for the winner scored by Rodallega in their 2-1 victory against Yeni Malatyaspor on April 20.

With a rating of 9.5, Nwakaeme was the highest rated player in the Super Lig Team of the Week, placing first ahead of players such as Ajax product, Mitchell Donald and former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur defender, Steven Caulker.

The 30-year-old had been in terrific form in his last 10 games across all competitions, contributing to 12 goals (7 goals, 5 assists) in the matches and helping Trabzonspor have a 6-1-3 record.

Against Yeni Malatyaspor, Nwakaeme, who had played mostly as a left-winger this term, had a game-high four shots on target and completed a game-high seven dribbles.

He was also named to Whoscored.com’s Team of the Month for March 2019.