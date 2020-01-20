Anthony Nwakaeme scored a brace and also grabbed an assist as Trabzonspor thrashed Kasimpasa 6-0 in a Super Lig match on Sunday at the Şenol Güneş Stadium.

Nwakaeme netted two spectacular curlers from 21 yards (29′) and inside the box (83′), showing great technique with his right foot.

The Forward also showed some fine foot work to beat his marker and set up Alexander Sorloth for the Norwegian’s second on his way to notching up a hat-trick.

So far this season in his 18 appearances, Nwakaeme has contributed 12 goals (7 goals, 5 assists) in the league as Trabzonspor move to within a point of second placed Basaksehir in the table.

Also in action for Trabzonspor was former Super Eagles skipper John Mikel Obi, who featured in his 13th league appearance.