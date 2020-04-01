Nigerian forward, Anthony Nwakaeme has tested negative for coronavirus, his Club Trabzonspor said in a statement on Tuesday.

The former Israel based forward and the rest of his teammates took the test and the results were negative.

Nwakaeme and others were made to take the tests after possible contact with people, who tested positive as coronavirus cases in Turkey continued to grow.

“The result of the COVID-19 tests carried out for our team football players and the technical team under the coordination of Kibar Yaşar Güven, yesterday, was negative,” a statement from Trabzonspor said.

Another Nigerian player who plays in the Turkish Super Lig, Ogenyi Onazi also tested negative for the virus.

The Turkish Super Lig had been shut to curb the spread of the virus, which had left many economies around the world shattered in the last couple of months.