Anthony Nwakaeme has tested negative to the Coronavirus in Turkey, while Ogenyi Onazi will have his own test on Monday.

“The result of the Covid-19 tests carried out for our team football players and technical team under the coordination of Kibar Yaşar Güven, on Wednesday, was negative,” a statement from Trabzonspor read.

Onazi’s club, Denizlispor, will make all the players and technical crew members available for the Covid-19 test on Monday, according to latest information reaching SCORENigeria.

“We have no problems as a team at the moment. Our team will start working on Thursday,” club president, Ali Cetin, said.

“Our preparations will continue within the training programme that our technical committee will design. We will comply with all kinds of rules and recommendations.”