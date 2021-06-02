Nigerian midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali has confirmed his exit from Spanish Segunda B outfit, Alcorcon after his short loan move ended.

The midfielder signed for the club in a short-term deal in January, due to lack of playing time with his parent club SD Huesca.

The FIFA U17 world cup wining midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, has now bid farewell to the club after the season was brought to a close.

“I want to use this medium to say a very big thank you to AD Alcorcon staff, technical crew, the fans and the players for the live and their support o received from them.

“I wish you all good luck in future and God bless you all, it was a good family I will forever cherished this club I will you all,” he posted on his Instagram page.