Nigerian midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali has refuted claims that he is on the verge of dumping Nigeria for another country.

Reports circulated in the media that the former Arsenal midfielder is ready to switch allegiance to an unnamed European nation in order to boost his chance of playing regular international football.

Nwakali captained the national U-17 team to the 2015 U-17 team World Cup in Chile and went on to featured for Flying Eagles and Olympic Eagles, but he is yet to earn a call to the senior national team, Super Eagles.

While the Alcorcon midfielder is still waiting for his first senior call up, his former U-17 teammates, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen have both become mainstays in Super Eagles.

Reports however suggested that the player is frustrated by his lack of invitation in the Super Eagles and he’s ready to try his luck elsewhere.

In his reaction, the 22-yearold denied the reports and maintained that he’s committed to the country, and urged Nigerians to ignore reports that state otherwise.

“Dear Fellow Nigerians, contrary to reports circulating in the media, I remain committed to serving my country. It is always an honour to wear the green and white of Nigeria and it is my dream to continue to do so. I categorically deny these reports and will continue to work hard until I am called upon.”