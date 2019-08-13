Kelechi Nwakali has returned to the English capital, London, after he was granted compassionate leave by the Arsenal hierarchy to attend the burial of his grandmother.

The future of the Golden Ball winner at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup has made the back pages in the last few days, with SD Huesca desperate to sign the midfielder.

It was thought the story was over after Kelechi Nwakali and his representative, Allwell, dismissed suggestions that he was heading to SD Huesca on a permanent deal. But it is now confirmed that the player is in talks with the Spanish Segunda División side.

“Kelechi has returned to London, he is training with Arsenal youth team,’’ said Allwell Nwakali to allnigeriasoccer.com.

“He has started talks with Arsenal and SD Huesca, and he’s trying to sort out the contract.”

Nwakali, who is still under contract with Arsenal until June 2021, previously spent time on loan at MVV Maastricht, VVV Venlo and Porto.