Nigeria U-23 international, Kelechi Nwakali has debunked speculations linking him away from his new club SD Huesca.

The 21 year old former U17 winning captain lifted the lid on why he’s still yet to taste action for his new club Huesca despite moving in the summer.

Kelechi told brila.net exclusively that, “I have read a lot of stories about my purported move away from Huesca, but frankly speaking, all the stories are concocted and are nothing but bunch of lies.”

“The reason why I’m not playing is because I’m yet to be granted resident permit.”

“And at the moment that has been sorted out.”

“So whoever wrote this stories is telling a lies .”

“I will start playing immediately after I return back to Spain and when I’m done with national Olympic assignment in Egypt. “

The talented attacking midfielder is in the camp of the Olympic Eagles as the national U23 team mount a title defence campaign in the forthcoming Afcon U23 tournament in Egypt.

Nigeria are in group B alongside Cote d’voire, Zambia and South Africa.