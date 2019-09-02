Arsenal midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali is expected to complete a deadline day move to Spanish club, SD Huesca, according to his agent and elder brother, Allwell Nwakali.

The Azulgranas had been chasing the signature of the Nigeria U-23 international for more than four weeks and they had finally reached an agreement with Arsenal for the midfielder.

SD Huesca was looking to make an immediate return to the Spanish top flight, following their relegation at the end of last season and had not done badly in the new season, winning two of their first three games and occupying the fifth position in the Segunda División table.

‘’Kelechi is joining a new club, SD Huesca in Spain. We are terminating his contract with Arsenal,’’ Allwell Nwakali told allnigeriasoccer.com.

‘’We are preparing his visa to go to Spain, but everything is okay. He has agreed to move there.

‘’SD Huesca just went on relegation and they are doing everything possible to return to La Liga.’’

Nwakali’s desire when he moved to the Gunners in 2016 was to play for the first team, but the English Football Association did not give him a work permit.