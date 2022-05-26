Registrar of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria ( CRFFN) Sam Nwakohu, has called for industry concerted efforts to improve Nigeria’s 110 rating amongst 160 countries on the Global Logistics Performance Index (LPI).

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday after he was inducted as a fellow of the African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC), Nwakohu called on experts, logistics practitioners and other stakeholders to expand interaction on finding a solution to the country’s low rating.

While describing Nigeria as critical participant in African and global trade, he said there is the need for the country to emplace seamless trade enabled by integrity driven logistics that touches on all sectors of the economy.

Nwakohu said the present LPI of the country is worrisome and requires government and private sector collaboration to achieve better results and improved rating for the country as a way to promote trade and attract foreign direct investment into the economy.

The Registrar thanked African Centre for Supply Chain for the honour bestowed on him and advised them to mobilise all stakeholders to deliberate on the issue and proffer workable solutions that CRFFN as a regulator could work with.

The LPI is an interactive bench-marking tool created to help countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in their performance on trade logistics and what they can do to improve their performance. The LPI allows for comparisons across 160 countries.

The LPI, according to the World Bank Group, is based on a worldwide survey of operators on the ground (global freight forwarders and express carriers), providing feedback on the logistics “friendliness” of the countries in which they operate and those with which they trade.

Salih Bayero Farah, Director General of Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) who was also conferred with the fellowship assured of more support for human capital development initiatives in the logistics sector.

Obiora Madu, Director General of (ACSC) who lauded Nwakohu’s contributions to supply chain management in the country recommend the Nigerian Logistics and Supply Chain Industry Report 2021

At the unveiling of the book, Obiora said necessary facts, figures and logistical statistics required for national planning are contained in the work of literature that has consistently been produced for six years.