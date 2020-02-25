Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) has commenced free Monthly Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening in Benue state.

MWAN President in the state, Dr. Laadi Swende, described cancer as a global problem and called for action to check rising cases of cancer, especially among women.

4th February, is observed every year as World Cancer Day and Dr. Laadi said the free monthly breast and cervical cancer screening was slated to commence on that day but for unforeseen circumstances.

While commending partners of MWAN including Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Makurdi, Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF), Women In Nigeria (WIN), Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) and other supporting organisations for taking side with MWAN for cancer awareness creation and screening, Dr. Laadi called for all hands to be on deck to kick out cancer.

“With your help we shall be reaching out to thousands of women and raising awareness for cancer screening in our communities,” the MWAN President said adding that the screening will henceforth take place monthly at the FMC Makurdi.

Consultant Radiation and Clinical Oncologist Dr. Otene Samuel, described Cancer as a complex symptom characterised by uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells, which can migrate from the place of growth to other areas without succumbing to inhibition, as they keep reproducing.

Although he said causes of cancer are not known, predisposing factors such as smoke, age, sex, skin colour, genetic linkage, higher amount of alcohol in women, size (big) of breasts, the more number of hours one sit in one place, the less amount of fruit and vegetables in the diet and the more refined the food the higher the chances of cervix cancer.

“If those factors can be checked, the risk of cancer is reduced,” Dr. Otene counsel and recommended drugs and early detection as important for treating cancer.

Dr. Otene who expressed concern that over 90 per cent of cancer in developing countries are detected late, he said detecting it before symptoms begin to show is important to treatment.

Scores of women turned out for the awareness and screening exercise even as wife of Benue State Governor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom opined that the economy was part of the reasons for the rising cases of cancer.

While describing the intervention of women doctors in checking the menace, Mrs. Ortom, who was represented by Dr. Irene Mngutyo, said there is the need to employ approaches that will take cancer awareness and screening to the door steps of women.

Mrs. Ortom, whose Foundation, Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF) is in the forefront of the fight against cancer added that all health challenges can be surmounted through partnership and reiterated her commitment to taking action to kick out cancer.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of FMC Makurdi, Dr. Peteru Inunduh is hopeful that the free monthly breast and Cervical cancer screening exercise will help to identify such cases at their “early stage when it can be cured.”

Dr. Inunduh who congratulated the medical women for the exercise assured that FMC Makurdi will continue to partner them for improved awareness and screening.