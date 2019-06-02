Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

The National Chairman of We the People Nigeria, Prof. Peter Nwagwu, has said that the Buhari administration has offered nothing but induced poverty to Nigerians in the last four years.

A statement signed by the chairman, who was also a presidential candidate of the party, and made available to newsmen in Zaria at the weekend lamented that the current poverty rate in the country has reduced Nigerians to the Poverty Capital of the world.

According to him, the level of poverty in the country is pushing Nigerians at the grassroots to collect money and rice to vote for unscrupulous candidates during elections.

“Some Nigerians sold their votes for as little as N500 in the 2019, general elections,’’ he lamented.

He said although it is difficult to stop a desperate, hungry, poor man from selling his votes, yet an alternative way to clean up the system had become imperative.

“That is why we formed this party to set a new standard and to clean up Nigeria and adopt a responsible political process that will be driven by selfless service to the grassroots,’’ Nwangwu said.

The chairman, however, said nearly 98 per cent of Nigerians in and outside the country are dissatisfied with the state of affairs in the country following the dysfunctional system and infrastructural decay including lack of steady electricity supply, insecurity , corruption, high rated of unemployment , lawlessness , destruction and national moral decadence.

“There is nothing wrong with the geographical space called Nigeria, but the country is just a victim of years of bad leadership,” he said

He stated that the consequence of bad leadership is that it has produced a generation of Nigerians who have accepted corruption, lawlessness and bad behaviour as part of the national culture.

Nwangwu said as an alternative to all political parties that have failed Nigerians, the party had mounted a project to offer Nigerians a platform to unite and take their country back after they had been humiliated by inept, corrupt politicians.

“Unlike these parties, we are focused and have a solid foundation that will carry our work eminently permanently.”

He noted that in other to redeem Nigerians from the current mess, his party had established a non-governmental organization called People Grassroots Association for corruption-free Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to sit up to the challenges of bad governance and criticise policies that are inimical to betterment of grassroots populace.