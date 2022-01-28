Plateau United’s new signing, Ikechukwu Nwani has returned to training after weeks of injury which stopped his debut for the Tin City outfit. Nwani, who was part of Akwa United FC 2021 NPFL winning team joined Plateau United at the beginning of the current season on a season long contract and was one of the players to watch.

However, fans’ expectations were cut short as he picked up an ankle injury two days to the start of the season.

Speaking with our League Correspondent at the team’s Jos training ground, Nwani who had a brief stint of foreign football with FC Lori Armenia during the 2019 – 2020 season said that though his injury was minor but the medical team asked him to rest the leg to avoid complications.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“It was frustrating but I had to obey the medics because they are core professionals. I wanted to start the season so as to help the team take off positively but it was very demoralizing that just two days to our first league game, I got injured in training.”

He noted that he has enough experience in the Nigerian Premier league so it will be easy for him to fit into the Plateau United team which presently is on the 4th position after eight matches.