Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Akachukwu Nwankpo has promised to strengthen the healthcare system and make policies that would make every family in Anambra to access healthcare services with ease.

Speaking yesterday when he received a group of young Anambra student doctors and “Extern” who paid a solidarity visit at his country home in Okija, Nwankpo said if elected, he will engineer health reforms in the state and create a situation where the healthcare providers would be proud of their government.

Addressing the guests, the former aide to ex President Goodluck Jonathan called on the good people of Anambra State to wake up to the ravaging effects of Corona Virus Disease in the country as they get prepared for the November election.

Nwankpo said the governments should continue to make efforts to increase overall vaccine coverage and lower community transmission, adding that public health measures remain the foundation of the pandemic response.

He thanked the state government and public health authorities for the huge success story Anambra has recorded since the pandemic. He urged the state government to continue to make public health decisions, adjust restrictions depending on COVID-19 activity in the state.

“To prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19, governments should continue to apply public health measures in communities and settings where people gather. We should intensify the awareness and sensitization campaign, especially, now the state is embarking on electioneering campaigns. Let’s think ahead about the actions we can take to stay healthy, prevent the spread of COVID-19”.

“Community transmission of COVID-19 continues in many areas across Nigeria, and new variants of concern have been identified and are circulating. Efforts should be made to protect yourself and others” he said.

