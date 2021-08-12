Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo, will formally inaugurate his campaign team in Awka, the state capital, next week.

Christened, “Anambra Families First,” campaign, Nwankpo said he would tackle corruption, insecurity and grow the economy, as well as institutionalise progressive governance, if elected Governor on November 6.

According to a release by the spokesman of the campaign, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili, the ex-presidential aide to the then President Goodluck Jonathan, told party faithful at his Okija country home that his government would give voice back to the people because power belongs to the people.

Nwankpo asked all eligible voters in the state to secure their voters’ cards and go ahead to mobilise others to vote in order to effect the desired change, noting that the end justifies the means.

“The journey has begun. It will take time and patience; it will take support from you to make sure that we succeed. Let us make sure that our votes count. I appeal to you to mobilise yourselves to ensure that the end justifies the means.

“I thank God for this opportunity. Many never believed I would be on the ballot. Today, I am the governorship candidate of the most peaceful and respected political party in Nigeria, the African Democratic Congress. By the grace of God, on November 6, the people of Anambra will speak. ADC will restore the voice back to the people,” Nwankpo said

