Nigerian striker, Simeon Nwankwo, was in superb form for Italian Serie B side Crotone in the 3-2 victory over Venezia, yesterday.

Simy scored twice to earn his side all three points in thrilling contest at the Stadio Ezio scida.

Mattia Aramu put the visitors ahead in the ninth minute of the encounter, before the Nigerian striker restored parity for his side five minutes after an half hour.

Simy, 27, put his side ahead in the 55th minute with a fine finish, but Venezia hit back with Alessandro Capello to make it 2-2.

However, Vladimir Golemic had the final say in the tie, as he scored the winner for Crotone with six minutes left on the clock.

The victory put Crotone on top of the log with 18 points from nine games, same as second placed Benevento, but the Giovanni Stroppa side has better goal difference.

Next for Nwankwo and his teammates Perugia on November 2.