From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Nigeria International and President of Papillo FC, Nwankwo Kanu has harped on the need for grassroot development of football in the country.

Kanu stated this at Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State after a football match involving his club, Papillo FC and a local club side, Ahudiya Nnem FC of Abiriba.

The Papillo President who said he was pleased with the quality of football on display, however said more could be done to develop football at the grassroot level.

He lauded the efforts of Dr Robert Onyeani aka Roco, founder of Ahudiya Nnem FC for bringing hope to the young people in Abiriba kingdom through sports.

The former Nigerian international assured of his continued support for the growth of football in Abiriba and Abia as a whole.