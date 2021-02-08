From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Chief Mike Ahamba has reacted to the gruesome murder of the former NBA chairman Ndionyema Nwankwo. According to him, the diseased would be missed for his outspoken nature.

“Ndionyema would surely be missed because he is outspoken, he speaks for what he believes in and what others couldn’t speak on, he is a sound lawyer and we are deeply shocked by his sudden death.