President-General, Ladipo Central Executive Auto Dealers Association (LCEADA), Hon. Jude Nwankwo, has called on the state government to carry out road projects in the Ladipo Market as a central hub of enterprise development.

The development according to him would record the beginning, growth, and development of entrepreneurship and job creation at the Ladipo Market, which is the largest spare parts market in Lagos State.

Announcing this after the inauguration of his second tenure as President-General, Hon. Nwankwo stressed that spare parts dealers have experienced untold hardship, as well as reduced patronage due to inaccessible roads, while calling on the state government to consider the sufferings of Ladipo people.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to lead the second time, Nwankwo thanked God and the people for their continued support and urged everyone to continue in their business pursuit with diligence and integrity, adding that without their support, he wont have had a successful first tenure and a second opportunity. He said, “I am most grateful to God for his grace, wisdom and strength to complete a successful first tenure. I thank my executives, and the people of Ladipo for their support and prayers. Today, we can the restoration of peace in the market during my first tenure. We couldn’t have achieved all of these without your support. God bless you all. I want to assure Ladipo people that I and my executives shall lead with dignity, transparency and accountability as we did during the first tenure. All we appeal is that everyone remains law abiding and peaceful,” he stated.

Sir Chief Cyril Eze, President-General, Igbo-Speaking Community, Lagos, who thanked the people of Ladipo for their support, stated that it is an opportunity well deserved with Hon. Nwankwo’s second tenure, while describing him as a man of repute and integrity. “I want to specially commend the people of Ladipo for making a right decision to fully support Hon. Nwankwo for a second tenure.