Super Eagles’ forward, Simy Nwankwo opened his league account on a good note, as he scored twice in quick succession to lift Crotone to a 2-1 win away at Spezia, AOIFootball.com reported.

Having fired blanks in his opening league game at home to Cosenza, the 27-year-old led the line for the visitors, as they went in search of their first win of the season.

After a cagey opening 20 minutes, the visitors went ahead on the 24th minute, when the ever-present Simy scored from 12 yards to give Crotone a 1-0 lead.

Simy then doubled his side’s lead five minutes later, as he finished off an assist from Junior Messias before the hosts pulled one back just before the half time via the boots of Federico Ricci, as Crotone went into the break 2-1 up.

Both teams, however, failed to replicate their first-half performance, with Crotone holding on to claim its first three points of the season.