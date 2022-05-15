From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Nwanne Connect, the largest gathering of Igbo brothers, which held recently in Onitsha, Anambra State, witnessed some top Nigerian artistes performing their hit songs.

The Onitsha Stadium venue of the show brimmed with fun-seekers who were dazzled by topnotch performances of PSquare, IllBliss, Zoro, Mr. Raw, Harrysong, SlowDogg, White Money and veteran actor, Nkem Owoh among others.

Endorsed by Hero lager, a popular beer brand fondly called “O’Mpa” among the easterners, Nwanne Connect was the first time accomplished Igbo from home and abroad will gather to celebrate what makes them Igbo, which are kinship, culture and brotherhood.

According to Rude Boy, an ambassador of the brand, “This is the first time we are having anything like Nwanne Connect. We thank our southeast consumers for sticking with Hero lager because it is our own and we should be proud of it.”

Rapper Zoro, Nkem Owoh, White Money and Mr. Raw also corroborated Rude Boy. On his part, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said, “Igbo people anywhere in the world always call one another ‘Nwanne’, which means you are my brother and you can count on me as a brother. We are here to celebrate 10 years of Hero lager being a core part of the lives of people in the South East of Nigeria. At this point, we need unity in the country and Igbo land. So, when we say Nwanne let’s connect, it’s for a good course of being heroes in what we do and being united as brothers.”

Also speaking, Brand Manager, Dubem Orji, said, “Nwanne Connect is answering the call of what the consumer desires and demands from the Hero lager brand. We try to be consumer-centric as possible which means the event will continue for as long as the consumers say it should.”