Nigerian young and prominent entrepreneur, Nwanneka Nkumah, popularly known as Mizwanneka, on Sunday, May 26, literarily shut down the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, with an exotic party to launch her new hair line called Wanneka Super Pack Hair. It was indeed a night of class and glamour as Mizwanneka, the hostess, brought her A game to the event as she stepped out in three different outfits styled by Swanky Jerry, Medllinboss and Tolubally. She showed that she is indeed a definition of class and glam when she made a grand entrance.

Speaking on her success story in a documentary played at the event, Mizwanneka shared the good, the bad and the ugly sides of her journey and how they all moulded her into the great woman she is now. On the goal of the new hair line, the young business mogul stated that the Wanneka Super Pack Hair will provide affordable and available hair products to everyone with location not seen as a barrier. She then thanked her husband who has been a great support and backbone, her mum who has been very supportive and also her friends and family members.

Svelte crooner, Seyi Shay and T Classic thrilled the guests to beautiful songs while the GGB dance crew also entertained the guests with energetic dance steps. Denrele Edun who hosted the red carpet was not only full of life but also made sure he thrilled the guests on the red carpet. Nancy Isime and Jimmie who were the hosts for the night spiced up the event with their impeccable skills and dance steps.

Scores of Nigerian favourite celebrities were in attendance. They include: Lilian Esoro, Tolu Bally, Alex Amuche popularly called Alexunusual, Okuneye Idris properly known as Bobrisky, Mabel Makun popularly known as Midasinterior, Olawunmi Bamike popularly known as Bambam, Shaffy Bello, amongst others.

Nwanneka, the 28-year-old mother of two kids, started from selling just hair and creating a target market for her brand before expanding into owning an exotic restaurant.