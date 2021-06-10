From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP), Chief Dan Nwanyanwu has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the remaining part of his tenure to foster peace in the country.

Nwanyanwu, who gave the charge, on Thursday, while speaking with journalists, in Abuja, said President Buhari must not lose sight of the fact that he is the father of the country.

He admonished President Buhari to commit himself to running an inclusive government and treating every part of the country with justice and fairness in the next two years.

“He ( Buhari) should have an inclusive government, treating every section of the country with justice and fairness. I believe that he should use his remaining two year left in his 8 years tenure to heal wounds abridge the divisions that currently exist and restore the confidence of majority of Nigeria in the Nigeria project. He must aim to leave Nigeria more united than he met it,” Nwanyanwu stated.

The ZLP chairman, while speaking on the situation in the South East, decried the attitude of security operatives deployed to the zone, in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, “there is no justification in any civilized society for policemen and soldiers to round up unarmed and innocent young men and women for slaughter.

“Many have been abducted from their residences, some woken up from their sleep, taken away and eliminated.”

Similarly, Nwanyanwu condemned the attacks on security operatives in the South East and admonished those behind it to desist, as it will not augur well for the zone.