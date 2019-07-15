The Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) has sealed off some assets and property belonging to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, located in Warri, Asaba in Delta State, and Lagos State.

The action is coming on the heels of an order of the Abuja division of the Federal High court for an interim forfeiture of property belonging to Nwaoboshi, who represents Delta North Senatorial District.

Ruling in suit no FHC/ABJ/CS/1127/18 filed by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property on behalf of the Federal Government, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo also placed a post-no-debit order on 22 bank accounts linked to Nwaoboshi.

The panel accused Nwaoboshi of allegedly making false declaration of his assets in his Form CCB1 submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

He was recently referred to the Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel.

According to the ruling of Justice Tiawo, 14 properties and 22 bank accounts linked to the senator are to be temporarily forfeited to the federal government. Aside sealing off the properties, the panel also wrote to several banks to block Nwaoboshi from operating multiple accounts maintained by him in these banks pursuant to the order of the interim forfeiture given by the court.