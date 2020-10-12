Lukman Olabiyi

The wife of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Ibijoke has assured that the forthcoming 20th National Women’s Conference (NWC) will address various issues, most especially rape, domestic violence and others affecting females and also proffer solutions.

The Lagos first lady said issues bordering on woman physical and mental health, legal rights, inheritance, widowhood, gender equality in workplace and divorce, domestic violence and rape, opportunity and the importance of agriculture among others would be discussed at the conference that holds between October 14-15.

Dr Sanwo-Olu, who is the chairman, Committee of Wives, Lagos State officials (COWLSO), disclosed this at a press conference to intimate the general public on various activities lined up for the conference.

COWLSO is the organiser of annual NWC, due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be held virtually and a minimal number of people will be at the physical venue in line with safety protocols put in place, while over 6000 women are expected to particiate, Sanwo-Olu disclosed .