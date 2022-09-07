From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet with the party’s presidential candidate for next year’s general election, Bola Tinubu, at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja today.

Those expected to be in attendance, according to a source, include Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, members of the APC Progressive Governors’ Forum among other party’s stakeholders.

The source disclosed that the meeting is for the presidential candidate to formally pay a thank-you-visit to the party’s national leadership.

“I can confirm to you that our presidential candidate and his running mate will be visiting our national secretariat today. He will formally meet with the members of the party’s national leadership, the NWC, for the first time.

“We intend to discuss issues of concern to the party during the visit. It is also strategic to prove that the speculation of frosty relationship between the leadership and our flagbearer is all wrong. It could not have come at a better time than now,” the source said.