Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Moghalu, has hinged the challenges that have confronted the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in the last one year on selfish interest and ambition.

Mogul told newsmen, in Abuja, yesterday, that the ruling party, as a human element, has been weighed down by challenges.

He said: “I will say that it was a success but with many challenges. As I have always said, APC, like every other human organisation, has challenges; principal of which ambition and interest and there is no way you can avoid it. If I am looking for a club to join, I cannot join APC nor PDP because they are not clubs.

“They are political party platforms that everybody wants to be part of, to achieve an objective. It could be to run election or various reasons.

“That is what political party platform is all about. Interest will certainly clash but as it clashes, we will keep managing it. But, I must confess that it has been very challenging for the APC,” he said.

Asked when the party will get a new national secretary, he replied: “We will get it very soon. Although, I will not be able to give you a date as regards to that, however, there is a process because it is not by appointment but the constitutional right of a geographical area zoned it to produce the person.”

Moghalu was also asked if the ruling party is aware that Nigerians are suffering, he replied: “Nigerians have always suffered and enjoyed but it is about life which is about working hard.

“I don’t really understand by suffering because we are not living in a separate world. We buy from the same market.

“We admit that there are challenges even when Mr President took over. We must thank God that he took over the time he did because Nigeria was at the point of collapse.

“Don’t forget that he took over when oil crashed totally and it was by the grace of God and sincere commitment of Mr. President that we managed to get ourselves out of situation we were then.

“It was because of it that the Federal Government came up with the idea of the Social Investment Programme, by way of school feeding, recruiting teachers, Tradermoni among others.

“They are palliatives to help cushion the effects of the challenges we are facing. We will set this country on the trajectory of success for growth and development. To achieve these, sacrifices must be made.”