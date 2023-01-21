Frank Nweke Jr, the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Enugu State, on Friday warned Enugu residents against selling their votes for political parties.

He gave the warning while engaging residents in Eke Mgbowo, Eke Achi and Okefi Wonder Market in Awgu and Oji River local government areas.

He assured the people of his commitment to put them first when elected in the March governorship poll.

He warned that the sale of their votes was equal to giving permission to the buyer to loot public resources and deny them of their basic rights.

“I will not offer you N2000 or N5000 for your PVC. My offer is four years of good governance in exchange for your votes,” Nweke declared.

He acknowledged the trust deficit in government, noting that his administration’s mission was to deliver the dividends of democracy and win back their trust.

Nweke, who had been on a market tour across the state, engaged residents in their local dialects, switching from Igbo to Yoruba and Hausa as required to ensure understanding and assure each person of inclusiveness. (NAN)