Eighteen–year-old, Chinasa Nweze, former student of Lagoon School, Lekki, Lagos State, yesterday, emerged the best overall in West Africa in the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Nweze beat over 1.5 million candidates that sat for the examination in the five member countries in the sub-region.

She and two other students who placed second and third positions in the international excellence award were rewarded at the 70th annual meeting of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Abuja.

The award ceremony attracted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, top government functionaries from four other member countries.

In the May/June 2021 WASSCE, Nweze obtained eight As. She also emerged the best overall in Nigeria by beating over 1.5 million candidates.

The second position in West Africa went to a Ghanaian, Asante Brako, who also recorded eight As. The former student of Presbyterian Boy’s Senior High School, Legon-Accra, Ghana, is studying Computer Science at Ashesi University College, Accra, Ghana.

Another 18-year-old Nigerian, Edeani Godswill, obtained eight As in May/June 2021 WASSCE.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged WAEC and other national examination bodies to take advantage of technology to improve on their examinations and other services.

Buhari, who spoke through the Vice President, Osinbajo, said it was time for examination bodies, regional and national, to move from offline to online system in the conduct of their examinations and other operations.

He maintained that technology has redefined 21st century world, and Nigeria and African continent can’t be left behind in the global technological revolution.