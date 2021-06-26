By Chika Abanobi

As the four-day official mourning period declared by the Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, for Eng. Fidelis Kings Nweze, the state’s late Commissioner for Infrastructure for Concession, comes to an end today, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji Francis, has explained why the governor felt devastated by the news of his death.

While making the official announcement of his death on Tuesday, from injuries sustained in a ghastly motor accident, last week Saturday, while he was traveling to Enugu, Umahi, had, in an emotion-laden voice, during the press briefing, said: “I’m so sad. He is one of the pillars of this administration. To me, he is like my friend, brother, son, and destiny helper.”

Subsequently, he declared a statewide mourning for the departed, starting from Wednesday, June 23, to Saturday, June 26, 2021.“The Governor has directed that all offices and markets should be closed while all flags are to fly at half-mast on Wednesday, June 23rd 2021 across the state,” the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, disclosed in a public statement.

“The Governor also directed all government officials to proceed on fasting to seek the face of God in the affairs of the state while CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) is charged to organize prayers to break the fast by 4pm at Christian Ecumenical Centre every day, starting from Wednesday, June 23 to Saturday, June 26, 2021.”

Giving an insight into why Umahi felt so devastated by the news of his death, Orji, in a chat with Saturday Sun, said: “Nweze was not just humble and generous, he knew his onions. All through the time he was in State Executive Council, he was friend of all. He was the brain box of the Executive Council. He showed captivating brilliance in everything he did.”

Orji who was with Nweze last week Friday, during a media briefing organized by his ministry, a day before the accident that plunged the state into deep mourning, and, at which he (Nweze) gave a scorecard of his ministry in the past six years, further noted: “We cannot talk about the infrastructure especially road construction without mentioning his name. He was one of the people that made us proud. His death was a big shock to us. We felt devastated, so traumatized. In fact, the entire state was plunged into a moody situation when the news of his death filtered out. We have nothing to do or to say than to bide him goodbye. In life, there is time to come to earth, time to live and time to bow out. He has bowed out in glory.

We pray God to accept his soul.”

