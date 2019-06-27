The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has extended the ongoing third Governor Dickson National Wrestling Classics in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by two days, according to the President of the body, Daniel Igali.

The competition earlier scheduled to end on 30th June, will now be concluded on 2nd July.

In a chat with journalists on Tuesday, the Olympics and World champion disclosed that the extension is at the instance of the sponsor, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State.

“The Governor wants to be personally present at the finals of the wrestling classics. He understands the importance of this tournament, does not want to send a representative and has very important functions on the 29th and 30th (June), which is Saturday and Sunday,” the NWF boss explained.

“So, he essentially pleaded with the Nigeria Wrestling Federation for us to extend it by two days because, he wants to be personally there at the finals. And of course, he who pays the piper (dictates the tune), you know what they say.

“The board of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation has met; we’ve also met with stakeholders of the teams and agreed that it is worth doing.”

Igali, who is also the vice president of Commonwealth Wrestling Board, equally informed that Governor Dickson had agreed to foot the extra bills that would be incurred by the various teams as a result of the extension.

“The governor has also promised that whatever expenses are involved with the shift, will be borne by the state governor.”