The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has announced a team of 15 athletes that will fly the country’s flag at the 2020 African Wrestling Championships in Algiers, Algeria, from 3rd to 9th February.

Blessing Oborududu (68kg), a 9-time African champion and world number two, Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) headline the list, which was made up of 10 female and five male wrestlers.

Also in the list are multiple African champions, Aminat Adeniyi (62kg), Mercy Genesis (50kg), Amas Daniel (65kg), Emmanuel John (74kg) and Soso Tamarau (97kg).

World champion in Beach wrestling, Blessing Onyebuchi (76kg), African champions, Sunmisola Balogun (72kg); Bose Samuel (53kg), Bisola Makanjuola (59kg), Ebikewino Welson (57kg) and Ekerekeme Agiomor (86kg) are also in the squad.

The wrestlers have been intensifying preparations for the tournament in close camps in Yenagoa and Akure.

Four coaches and four officials will accompany them to the African Championships.