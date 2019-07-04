The board of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has unanimously passed a vote of confidence on its president, Hon. Daniel Igali, who is in the middle of his second four-year term in office.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the just-concluded 3rd Gov. Dickson National Wrestling Classics in Yenagoa, the board members gave the Olympic and World champion the nod following his outstanding result-oriented leadership of the federation.

The board members noted that aside producing great results at both international and global competitions, wrestling in Nigeria has experienced tremendous development under Igali’s watch.

Speaking on behalf of the board, Chris Amkpila said the members decided to give Igali, who is also a vice president of the Commonwealth Wrestling Board, the endorsement because he has virtually fulfilled all the campaign promises he made halfway into his second tenure.

“We passed a vote of confidence on him because he is one person that has delivered on all his promises. He became the president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation on the fulcrum of the fact that he is going to develop the sport.

And we have seen the moves; he’s been developing this sport from the grassroot even to the upper level,” Ampkila, who represents the North-Central zone on the board, said.

“For us granting him this vote of confidence this period, we also discovered that he sponsored a lot of states that could not come (for the 3rd Gov. Dickson National Wrestling Classics) , he sponsored them.”