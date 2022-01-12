In a bid to consolidate on its achievements last year, the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has rolled out a robust programme of activities for 2022.

In a historic 2021, 10-time African champion and Commonwealth gold medalist, Blessing Oborududu became the country’s first- ever medal winner at the Olympics, claiming silver in the 68kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Games, while 19-year-old African Champion, Esther Kolawole, also made history by winning a bronze medal at the U-23 World Champion- ships in Belgrade, Serbia in November – the first Nigerian wrestler to achieve that feat.

Speaking through its President, Daniel Igali, the NWF informed that plans are underway for Nigerian wrestlers to participate in a national championship – the Gov. Douye Diri Wrestling Classics and a lot of international tournaments to get their athletes ready for the challenges ahead.

