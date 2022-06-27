From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Annual General Meeting (AGM) has picked September 14, 2002 as the kick-off of the 2022/2023 season.

A communiqué issued by the AGM after its meeting held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital also declared to work towards improving women’s football in the country.

According to the communiqué, the congress resolved to protect the integrity of the league by ensuring fair officiating by match officials and engaging match assessors for all games to be played.

Congress also agreed that clubs would comply with international best practices in areas of players’ welfare and remuneration.

It passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Aisha Falode board of NWFL and also in the Club Owners Association headed by Matilda Otuene.

The congress ratified the promotion of Heartland Queens of Owerri and Ibom Angels of Uyo to the NWFL premiership, and the relegation of Sunshine Queens of Akure and Pelican Stars of Calabar to the NWFL championship.

Governor Douye Diri while declaring the meeting open expressed delight with the level of progress of Nigeria’s women’s football.

He urged youths to take advantage of the avenues offered by the game to make something meaningful for their lives.

Diri described football as a money spinning sport, which provides means of empowerment for many individuals and charged managers of the game to make women’s football attractive.