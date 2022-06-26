From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Annual General Meeting (AGM) has picked September 14 2002 as the kick-off of the 2022/2023 season.

A communiqué issued by the AGM after its meeting held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital also declared to work towards improving women’s football in the country.

According to the communiqué, the congress resolved to protect the integrity of the league by ensuring fair officiating by match officials and engaging match assessors for all games to be played.

Congress also agreed that clubs would comply with international best practices in areas of players’ welfare and remuneration.

It passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Aisha Falode board of NWFL and also in the Club Owners Association headed by Matilda Otuene.

The congress ratified the promotion of Heartland Queens of Owerri and Ibom Angels of Uyo to the NWFL premiership, and the relegation of Sunshine Queens of Akure and Pelican Stars of Calabar to the NWFL championship.

Governor Douye Diri while declaring the meeting open expressed delight with the level of progress of Nigeria’s women’s football.

He urged youths to take advantage of the avenues offered by the game to make something meaningful for their lives.

Diri described football as a money spinning sport which provides means of empowerment for many individuals and charged managers of the game to make women’s football attractive.

Also speaking the Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development, Daniel Igali noted that Bayelsa State had in the last two years experienced a revolution in sports owing to the support of the Governor Douye Diri’s administration with Bayelsa Queens emerging Nigeria Women Federation Cup winners and the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership Super Six champions.

Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League Board, Aisha Falode said the NWFL Congress was an opportunity for key actors to assess the 2021/2022 football season while setting agenda for the new season especially in improving standards.

She commended Governor Diri and the Bayelsa State government for hosting the AGM and Congress noting that the goal was to make Nigeria women league one of the best in the world.