The chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode has received a vote of confidence from the Congress after a meeting held yesterday in Lagos.

The NWFL Congress while applauding the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation for giving the NWFL the enabling environment to achieve successes and great development of the league which was evident at the positive revolution experienced at the 2021 NWFL Premiership Super Six passed a vote of confidence on Falode, especially for her excellence in the administration of the NWFL league.

The congress also commended the Minister for Sports, Chief Sunday Dare and the Minister for Women Affairs, Dr. Paulen Tallen, for their support towards the development of the NWFL Leagues.

Similarly, the congress resolved that the NWFL Premiership with 14 clubs would be played on abridged format of seven teams each in the Southern Zone and Northern zone. That three teams each will emerge at the end of the season to have six teams for the NWFL Premiership Super Six.

It also resolved that the NWFL Premiership season will start on December 8, 2021at the two zones. And end in May 2022 to fall in line with the WAFU B qualifiers for the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.