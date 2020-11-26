The hammer of the Nigeria Women Football League, yesterday, fell on five NWFL Premiership clubs for failing to meet the deadline for players licencing and registration for the 2020/2021 season.

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, announced in Abuja, yesterday, that the five clubs that failed to beat the deadline for club licencing and registration have been relegated to the second tier of the NWFL league, the Championship.

Falode noted that the decision to relegate the five erring clubs; Sunshine Queens of Akure, Dream Stars of Lagos, Ibom Angels of Uyo, Adamawa Queens of Yola and Heartland Queens of Owerri, was taken by the board, after invoking the NWFL rules and regulations bothering on failure to register at the time set out by the NWFL Secretariat for such procedures.

Corroborating the announcement made by the Chairperson of the NWFL, the league’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Faith Ben-Anuge, said in a statement that: “Following the closure of registration for the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership Season, we, hereby, write to inform you of clubs licensed and eligible to participate in the upcoming NWFL 2020/2021 Premiership Season.

The NWFL Premiership has been scheduled to start on December 9 across the country on a straight league format, and the eventual champion and other top clubs will qualify for the inaugural edition of the CAF Women Champions League slated to kick off in 2021.