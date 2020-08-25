Monica Iheakam

The outgoing Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Ayo Abdulrahaman has tasked the local league players to improve themselves to attract good clubs outside.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the return of the NWFL, Abdulrahaman rated the women league in the country high, insisting that the game has grown in leaps and bounds.

In a chat with Daily SunSport, he expressed delight that Nigerian women players are blazing the trail in foreign leagues, adding that the prospect of the women’s game is now brighter especially with FIFA’s approval of transfer fees for players movement abroad .

“As the immediate outgoing Chief Operating Officer of the Women League, there are a lot of prospects in women football. In the past, transfer of players abroad used to be free.

“I believe this is the right time for our players to improve on their game because they are lucky this is the first time that FIFA is approving transfer fees for women’s football .

Having conquered Africa on several occasions, a great number of Nigerian female footballers have secured contracts with many big clubs in Europe.