The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has expressed shock on the letter written by the Club Owners Association, dated July 22, to inform the Secretariat of the Nigeria Women Football League on their purported elective meeting on July 21.

In a letter signed by the NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, to the Chairperson of Delta Queens Football Club of Asaba, responding to the letter titled Re:Introduction of new Executive Council members of the NWFL Club Owners Association, reads:

“I have been directed by the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League to inform you that, the process of elections into office of the Executive Council of the Club Owners Association of the NWFL, as you are aware includes notification of the NWFL Secretariat, so that it can perform it’s statutory right to monitor the process and conduct of the election.”