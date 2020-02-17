The board of the Nigeria Women Football League headed by Aisha Falode at the weekend came out to make a case for the league board to be given a percentage of the FIFA largesse to Nigerian clubs, whose players were paraded at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Alhaji Ayo Abdulrahman said at the weekend from his base in Abuja, that, what the world football governing body, FIFA and the Nigeria Football Federation should understand is that, without the women league board, the clubs cannot play in any organised league.

And it is from management of the league that all the players, who made the Nigerian team to the France 2019 were discovered and nurtured to become world-class players.

“There is no player on the Super Falcons team to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France that didn’t play in the NWFL league at one time or the other.

“The NWFL deserves due recognition and if anything should come as incentives to the clubs, the NWFL should not be left out.”