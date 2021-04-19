Edo Queens and Delta Queens will trade tackles in the opening game of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super Six today at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

This was confirmed during the draws and pre-match match meeting held at Conference Hall of the Grand Inn Hotel and Suites, GRA, Ijebu Ode.

Dominance Odubanjo scored the winning goal for Delta Queens in a 1-0 defeat of Edo when both sides met during the regular season on April 3, 2021.

Bayelsa Queens and Sunshine Queens will square up in the repeat of their first game of the season, which ended 2-1 in favour of Bayelsa Queens.

The final game of the day will see Rivers Angels settle scores with FC Robo Queens.

FC Robo Queens handed Rivers Angels their only defeat during the regular season with a 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has charged the state flag bearers, Edo Queens to be good ambassadors of Edo State at the event.