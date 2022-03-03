From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo Queens Football Club of Benin on Wednesday climbed back to the top of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) group A with 17 points after beating visiting Adamawa Queens at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin by 2 goals to nothing.

Edo Queens, the host team, started the game second of the NWFL group A with 14 points with Nasarawa Amazons who won earlier in the day on 15 points.

Adaobi Okah gave Edo queens the curtain-raiser inside the 7th minute with a brilliant header from a Suliat Abideen corner kick, before Abideen scored in the 24th minute to put Edo Queens 2 goals up, which ended the first half.

Both teams had to endure the pouring rains at the beginning of the second half, which ended goalless despite both teams having good opportunities to score.

Players of Edo Queens however surprised their fans after the game as they shared their jerseys with the home fans.

Speaking with Journalists after the match, Edo Queens assistant coach John Niyi, praised her girls for playing to instruction which gave them the victory.

‘We are just coming back from the break, and during the midseason, we registered our players in the gym and they are now stronger with good stamina. You could see they were more in control and we’re not going down easily. We thank God for the 2 goals and 3 points and we will prepare hard to ensure we pick a maximum of 3 points in our next game against Niaja Ratels in Abuja because when they came here we made a lot of mistakes and drew them 2-2. I am impressed with our performance so far,’ Niyi said.

On his part, Adamawa Queens Technical Adviser Jacob Vandi explained that ‘we played against a good team today. Edo Queens are standard. If you watch the match, they have quality players and their organization is standard. They scored 2 good goals and you can not fault the team or officiate in any way.’

Edo Queens will play their next match away in Abuja against Niaja Ratel.