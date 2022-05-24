Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has congratulated the management, players and technical crew of Bayelsa Queens for making the state proud by emerging champions of the 2021/2022 Nigerian Women Football League.

The Bayelsa State-sponsored team overcame five other rivals in the NWFL Super Six Championship, which ended on Sunday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The governor described their unbeaten run at the championship as a manifestation of the fact that their brilliant performance during the regular season was not a fluke.

In a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, Governor Diri noted that Bayelsa Queens did not just emerge champions but also put up one of the best overall performances in the history of the competition as they won all their five matches to amass a total of 15 points.

Also, a member of the team, Gift Monday, won the top scorer award with a total of 12 goals while the team’s goalkeeper, Gabrielle Ange Bawou, won the best goalkeeper prize.

The governor, who is full of praise for the team, attributed their brilliant performance to hard work, commitment and focus on the part of the management, the coaches and the players.