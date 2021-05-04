Rivers Sports Commissioner, Barrister Boma Iyaye said the victory of Rivers Angels at the recently concluded Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Super Six is a manifestation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s intention for the state.

According to him, Governor Wike has always insisted that Rivers State deserves the best; this he has encouraged by giving every necessary support in all fields of human endeavor, including sports.

Iyaye stated this at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt shortly after Rivers United triumphed over Enyimba in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match. He stressed further that the state could not have been better blessed than having three sports teams from Rivers representing Nigeria in one calendar year in different competitions.

Whilst Rivers United represented Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup, both Rivers Angels and Rivers Hoopers will be representing the country in CAF Women Champions League and African Basketball League Championship respectively.