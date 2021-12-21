By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) yesterday in Abuja announced that COVID-19 vaccination card is now a mandatory document for league players and officials for the remaining duration of the women’s league in the country.

Chief Operating Officer of NWFL, Modupe Shabi, disclosed that all the players listed for league matches and officials must as a matter of necessity submit their COVID-19 vaccination card for scrutiny before they are allowed to play in the league games.

“For the NWFL Premiership remaining matches, it’s now, no COVID-19 vaccination card, no league match.

“We are going to be very strict with this; this is in strict adherence to the federal government’s preventive measures against the spread of the Omicron’s COVID-19 variant ravaging the world today.

“We don’t want to expose our players to the dreaded COVID-19 variant. Aside from this, all COVID-19 preventive protocols must be carried out at match venues nationwide and the restrictions too, strictly obeyed.”

Shabi noted that from the Week 3 NWFL Premiership matches on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, all the players and their officials must submit their full vaccination card to the Match Commissioner before the kick off of all the games.”