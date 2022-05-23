From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Lucky Isaac Yargwa, has congratulated Nasarawa Amazons for finishing the 2021/22 Nigeria Women’s Football League Premiership Season as runners up.

This was contained in a press released signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of sports and youth development, Eche Amos saying the Commissioner made the statement shortly after the State’s team narrowly lost their final Super Six tournament match 1-2 to Bayelsa Queens at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State, on Sunday afternoon.

Yargwa stressed that he was impressed with the performance of the girls at the tournament, noting that they were pre-tournament favourites but lost out due to clusters of fixtures and fatigue.

He attributed the success of the team to the unflinching financial and moral supports from the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, whom he described as a father and sport-loving Governor.

The Commissioner equally acknowledged the support of critical stakeholders in the State and beyond who continued to show solidarity with the two-time NWFL champions and 2019 Aiteo Federation Cup winners.

Notable among the stakeholders he mentioned include the Nasarawa State Football Association(NSFA), Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Nigeria Women’s Football League(NWFL), Nigeria Referees Association(NRA), Supporters’ Club, the Media and Security Agencies.

Meanwhile, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN),Nasarawa State Chapter has also congratulated the state Darling Female Football Club,Nasarawa Amazons for the incredible and heart warming performance at the just concluded Women League Super Six in Benin City Edo State Placing the Amazons Second in the Country.

“The Association is proud of the Girls,Coaches Headed by the Head Coach of Nigeria U-20 Female Team Christopher Danjuma and the Management Staff of the Club Under Hajiya Husseina Suleiman Nagogo noting that the commitment is second to known as far as Women Football is Concern in Nigeria. “

With this feat,the Amazons is gradually turning to Talent hub and Result Oriented in Nigeria,therefore, the Association can only encourage the Amazons to Continue producing this kind of tall Credentials with a view to reaching their Citadel.

The Association is equally Sure that the administration Governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule and the good soccer loving people of the State will continue to support the Club for optimal Result.